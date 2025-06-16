Dierks Bentley Drops 11th Album Spotlighting Nashville Songwriters

Dierks Bentley has officially released his 11th studio album, Broken Branches, a project that embraces the unconventional and reflects his evolving role in country music. “I like weird, weird's cool,” the perennial star proclaims, speaking to American Songwriter from his private writing studio on Nashville's West End. “I don't want predictable. I want to know a weird guy. I want those songs to be a little weird.”

The album marks a turning point in Bentley's career, spotlighting his mentorship of younger artists and his ongoing collaboration with longtime producer Jon Randall. The title track, co-written by Zach Abend, Beau Bailey, and Graham Barham, includes features from John Anderson and Riley Green.

The song draws from Bentley's personal growth and a note he keeps in his car — a reminder to stay grounded in the moment. “It's more of a reflection, comes from a lot of gratitude for being in Nashville and all the broken branches that made me who I am,” Bentley said.

Broken Branches pays tribute to Nashville's diverse songwriting community, blending traditional country storytelling with modern technology and creative production. "Never You," featuring Miranda Lambert, uses AI technology to layer the vocals, marking Bentley's use of technology, but not at the expense of emotional storytelling.

Bentley wrote fewer songs for this album than he normally does, intending to show new voices and new perspectives. Standout tracks include “Cold Beer Can” and “She Hates Me,” the latter of which has steadily climbed the country radio charts. Across the whole album, Bentley celebrates being a misfit or "broken branch" not just in music, but in life in general.

On tour, Bentley is still building community by providing a platform for new artists and making long-lasting experiences for fans. His willingness to share a stage with giants and new acts illustrates a path built on authenticity, thankfulness, and connection, not chart positions.