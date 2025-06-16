Camilla Is Our Mutt Monday Dog This Week

Camilla is out Mutt Monday dog this week and she is ready to be adopted. Camilla is a sweet, happy and well behaved pup. She would love to be your walking partner(she is very good on a leash), and would like to request a home that waters their lawn frequently. Camilla loves to play in the sprinklers!! She is a two year old, 50 pound husky mix. You must own your home to adopt her.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Camilla this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.