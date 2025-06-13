K. Michelle Stands Up for Her Country Music Background at CMA Fest, Teases Pure Bluegrass Album

K. Michelle used her CMA Fest 2025 appearance to firmly assert her place in country music, offering a powerful rebuke to assumptions about her background. During a June 5 interview at Nissan Stadium with an American Songwriter, she addressed an interviewer who referred to her as new to the genre. “I did grow up in country music,” she said. “I'm from Memphis, Tennessee. I got a scholarship for yodeling — that's how I paid for college... I didn't fly here — I grew here.”

Michelle previewed her upcoming traditional country album, describing it as rooted in classic country and bluegrass, with influences ranging from Alison Krauss to The Judds and Toby Keith. She also paid tribute to the late Naomi Judd, revealing that her first recorded tape was a cover of The Judds' “Love Can Build a Bridge,” which she performed live.

The singer officially pivoted to country after the release of her final R&B album, I'm the Problem, in 2023. In 2024, she signed with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, the largest independent country label, to bring her long-standing country aspirations to fruition. Her debut country single, “Tennessee,” is now available, and her next project, Outlaw Music, is currently in the mixing phase.

As the conversation turned toward industry barriers, Michelle addressed the lack of representation on the airwaves. “You don't hear a lot of women on contemporary [country] radio. And you really don't hear a Black one,” she pointed out. “But you're about to.”