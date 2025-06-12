Why Tampa Is The Perfect Spot For A Staycation

Tampa clinched seventh spot in WalletHub's latest staycation rankings. The city kept its top-10 status for two years straight.

WalletHub sized up 180 cities with 41 different measures. They checked fun spots, costs, and relaxation options. Tampa stood out with ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, taking sixth place nationwide.

The city's stats tell a strong story. It ranks 19th for nightlife spots and 27th for swimming pools per resident. The count of parks and trails sits at 44th, while bike rental spots hit 38th place.

Water makes this city tick. Clear spots for paddleboarding dot the map. The Tampa Riverwalk winds next to sparkling waves, pulling walkers along its path.

Big draws pack Tampa's streets. Busch Gardens thrills visitors daily. Fish swim at The Florida Aquarium, while shows light up The Straz Center stage. Art fills the Tampa Museum, and science comes alive at MOSI.

Nature spots circle downtown. Lettuce Lake Park spreads out green and wild. A quick trip brings you to Hillsborough River State Park's rushing waters. Sand and surf at Clearwater and St. Pete Beach wait just minutes away.

Summer weather earned Tampa 30th place. Sunshine and warm days mean outdoor fun all year.

When stars come out, Tampa wakes up. The city's nightlife ranks 19th in the nation, with spots packed from dusk till dawn.

Food puts Tampa on the map. Michelin stars now shine above city tables. Diners pick between sky-high views and boats that float past city lights.