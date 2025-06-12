USF Sets Up $10M Athlete Pay Program While Building $407M Stadium

Starting this July, USF will distribute $10 million to its athletes across three years, while moving forward with its $407 million stadium construction. The payments stem from updated NCAA rules permitting direct student-athlete compensation.

"USF Athletics has been preparing for this moment and is ready to meet the future of college athletics with confidence," the school said in a statement to Green Gold and Bold.

Under American Athletic Conference guidelines, member institutions must allocate $10 million to athletes by 2028. Schools can split these funds across three years, with a yearly cap of $20.5 million.

Rather than cutting programs, USF plans to expand. They've added women's lacrosse and beach volleyball. The school has also boosted scholarship funding for baseball and softball players.

The financial puzzle includes managing the stadium project costs. The $407 million facility, set to open in 2027, requires $200 million in financing. Revenue from naming rights and events will support both initiatives.

"We wanted to provide flexibility for everyone to get to the ($10 million standard), however it makes the most sense to them," said AAC commissioner Tim Pernetti to Tampa Bay Times.

Last summer brought the creation of an NIL Strategy Unit. This four-person team works alongside the Fowler Avenue Collective to secure marketing deals for student-athletes.

Media rights deals bring each AAC school about $10 million annually. Schools missing payment targets risk membership review, though Army and Navy hold exemptions from these requirements.