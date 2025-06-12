Anthem Music Snaps Up Marty Robbins’ Iconic Song Collection to Keep Country Legend’s Legacy Alive

Anthem Music Publishing has announced the acquisition of Marty Robbins' entire song catalog, further expanding its collection of historically significant music. The agreement was made with the Marty Robbins Estate, which stated they were confident that Anthem would both preserve and promote Robbins' lasting legacy.

"We're honored to see Marty's music find a new home with Anthem Music Publishing. His songs have stood the test of time, captivating generations with their vivid storytelling and emotional depth. We're confident that Anthem will not only preserve Marty's legacy but elevate it — introducing his work to new audiences while honoring the timeless spirit of the originals," states the Marty Robbins Estate.

Jason Klein, CEO of Anthem Music Group, emphasized Robbins' cultural significance, stating, "Marty Robbins was a towering figure in American music — an artist whose storytelling transcended genre and era. His songs are woven into the fabric of country and western music heritage and continue to influence artists and resonate with fans to this day."

Robbins' career spanned over three decades, yielding more than 500 recorded songs and 72 albums. A trailblazer of outlaw and western country, Robbins even crossed over to relevance in pop with hits like "El Paso," which went to number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and U.S. Country charts, meaning he was number one in both mediums, regardless, along with earning a Grammy Award in 1961. The song was later inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

His 1970 hit "My Woman, My Woman, My Wife" won him a second Grammy Award, while "Big Iron," which peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Country chart, gained renewed popularity through its inclusion in the 2010 video game Fallout: New Vegas.