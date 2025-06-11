This Day in Country History: June 11

June 11 was a memorable day in the country music industry. There were chart-topping songs, well-earned awards, and new Grand Ole Opry invitations. Fans enjoyed the CMA and Taste of Country music festivals, and big changes came to a couple of country music groups on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Congratulations to Blake Shelton and Morgan Wallen for the following milestones:

Blake Shelton received 3x Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his single "Honey Bee." It would continue on to earn 4x Platinum. One of country music's biggest stars, Shelton is recognized for his diverse style and his role as judge and coach on the TV show The Voice. 2020: Morgan Wallen's "Wasted On You" peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. While Wallen is a somewhat controversial figure in the country music scene, his country/pop/rock crossover style continues to enjoy widespread appeal.

Cultural Milestones

Honors and tributes for June 11 included:

Singer Luke Combs was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by fellow country artists John Conlee, Chris Janson, and Craig Morgan. Combs was surprised by this honorary invitation and became emotional after accepting his membership into this legendary venue. 2020: Notable country music stars held a virtual memorial and tribute to the late John Prine called Picture Show. Performers included Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Brandi Carlile, and Bonnie Raitt. Prine died on April 7, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music fans had fun in the sun at these country music festivals:

The Taste of Country Music Festival was held at Hunter Mountain Resort, New York. Performers included Steve Moakler, Brooke Eden, and Maren Morris. Sam Hunt was scheduled to perform but had to cancel due to illness. 2022: The exciting CMA Fest had four stages throughout the city of Nashville. On June 11, Cole Swindell headlined the Ascend Amphitheater, Tyler Farr was the main draw at the Chevy Riverfront Stage, and Reyna Roberts was at the Chevy Vibes Stage. At the main Nissan Stadium stage, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan were the top performers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From name changes to exiting band members, these were some country music industry changes for June 11:

The country group Lady Antebellum announced on June 11 that they would change their name to Lady A in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. The term “antebellum” is associated with the pre-Civil War era in the United States and carries connotations linked to slavery — an image the group stated they didn't want to represent. 2021: The country music duo High Valley experienced a major change on June 11 when Curtis Rempel announced his decision to step away from the group and return to his hometown of Alberta, Canada, to start a business with his wife. His brother, Brad Rempel, continues to lead High Valley with a new lineup.