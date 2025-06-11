St. Petersburg Wine Market Heads Back Home After Two-Years

After two years at the Morean Center for Clay, Lolita's Wine Market plans to reopen at 16 18th St. S. in St. Petersburg by mid-July. The move marks a return to their first spot.

The shop will shut its current spot on June 28. At the new site, owners Kelly Rodriguez-Luereano and Alex Rodriguez will bring back walk-in seating, saving just a few spots for big groups.

"We're really trying to get back to what we were when we originally opened," said Kelly Rodriguez-Luereano to I Love The Burg. "I think for people who have been a part of our journey ... there have been a lot of people who thought we went from a funky wine bar to a full-scale restaurant."

With shelves stocked with 70 wine picks, the spot serves up light bites too. Their kitchen turns out cheese plates and meat boards. The owners aim to keep prices down while serving the same food and drinks that made them a hit.

Back in 2017, they first opened near Central Avenue. White rocking chairs sat out front, catching eyes. "Uber drivers would say, 'Oh, I know that space' because of the rockers," Kelly shared.

These days, guests need bookings most nights to snag a seat at the Morean spot. The switch back means more chances for drop-in visits, while keeping the wines and dishes folks love.

"Wine is fun, and to me, one of the best adult hobbies," Kelly said. "No two people taste anything the same way, and it's always inspirational to taste wine with others and see what their senses pick up on."