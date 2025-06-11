Shania Twain Helps Feed 75,000 People During Summer Concert Tour

Country music icon Shania Twain will donate 50,000 meals to the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine during her July 22 concert in Bangor as part of her summer tour initiative to fight hunger across North America. Two days later, during her July 24 performance at the BankNH Pavilion in New Hampshire, Twain will contribute $25,000 to the New Hampshire Food Bank — funding that will help provide approximately 46,000 meals for local families.

Twain is donating at every stop on her summer tour, according to WMUR9 News. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Shania Twain Foundation to support communities experiencing increased food insecurity.

“At the Shania Twain Foundation, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious food,” said Shania Twain, founder of the Shania Twain Foundation. “These donations will provide direct support in the communities of each tour stop. We can make a meaningful impact across the United States and Canada by helping to ensure that food banks are well stocked and, in turn, uplift people in every city we visit this summer.”

Heather Paquette, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, emphasized the urgency of the donation, noting that 13.8% of Mainers — including one in five children — are currently facing hunger. The foundation also highlighted that food insecurity has reached an all-time high, driven in part by a sharp decline in charitable food donations nationwide.

Twain's donation drive reinforces her foundation's mission to improve the lives of children and families living in poverty. The foundation's mission is to fortify food banks and community programs that support those in need, which it does by providing directly and through collaborative partnerships with under-resourced organizations.