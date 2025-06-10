Tampa Bay Rays Looking at Short-Term Lease Extension as Trop Future Remains Unclear

The Rays must talk with St. Petersburg about stretching their Tropicana Field stay. Time ticks away with no fixed plan for a new home.

This isn't like their earlier $750 million upgrade pitch. The new setup would mirror their current deal at Steinbrenner Field: They'd pay to use it while the city maintains it.

St. Petersburg stands to gain from keeping the team around. While fixing storm damage costs money, rent payments plus cash from the eastern parking lot projects could offset these expenses.

MLB's Rob Manfred wants team owner Stuart Sternberg to nail down concrete plans. A brief extension might satisfy this demand while keeping baseball in the area, exactly what Manfred seeks.

The clock keeps ticking. Without an extension, the Rays face homelessness by 2029. Building a fresh stadium before then? That's a tall order given current progress.

Work could start on the east parking area right away. Games would continue at the current spot while construction moves forward nearby.

Money from insurance might smooth things over. The team thinks their policy will pay this year's $10 million Steinbrenner Field rent through business interruption coverage.

A longer stay could boost the team's value. Baseball experts predict possible work stoppages in 2027 when labor deals end. Extended lease terms might increase worth after new agreements take shape.

City leaders can't agree on what to do. Some think fixing up the old place wastes cash. Others say it's worth it to keep the sport local.