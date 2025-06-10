Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt Team Up for Unexpected CMA Fest Show

On the opening night of CMA Fest in Nashville on June 5, Jason Aldean took the stage and surprised everyone in attendance with a special guest, country music legend Travis Tritt. The two men from Georgia took Nissan Stadium by storm as they performed "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," Tritt's classic tune.

Aldean kicked off his eight-song set with fan favorites like “Hicktown” and “Trouble With a Heartbreak” before bringing out Tritt, whose energy and charisma sparked an outpouring of praise both in the stadium and online. One fan raved, “Ole TT don't age, seen him this year in St. Augustine, and he bounced around like he was 20 and put on a hell of a show.”

Originally released in December 2000, “It's a Great Day to Be Alive” remains one of Tritt's most popular songs. Audience members were thrilled by the collaboration, celebrating the moment as “so iconic” and cheering for “two good old Georgia country boys.” One user summed it up: “Don't they sound amazing together? They're the ultimate duo.”

The performance added to an already star-packed night that also featured Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Ella Langley, and Darius Rucker. Aldean closed his set with a mix of recent and classic hits, including “Whiskey Drink,” “Dirt Road Anthem,” and “She's Country.”

Aldean is currently on his Full Throttle Tour, which launched on May 23 and will continue in cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Dallas, Texas. Meanwhile, Tritt is scheduled to perform in his home state of Georgia on June 7, with additional dates lined up through October 2025.