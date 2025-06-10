Iconic Fine Dining Tampa Restaurant Moves to Ybor City After 39 Years

A major shift awaits Tampa's food scene as Mise en Place prepares to leave West Kennedy Boulevard. The well-known spot will start fresh at 1229 E. Eighth Ave. in Ybor City by this November. This marks the third move in the spot's 39-year history.

"We've always been explorers. Our intention is to go and inspire other people to join us," said Maryann Ferenc to the Tampa Bay Times.

The new spot sits on ground level in the Casa Gomez building, under owner Darryl Shaw's watch. Though smaller than before, the kitchen won't change its offerings.

Back in 1986, Ferenc and chef Marty Blitz first opened on West Platt Street. They soon switched to 442 W. Grand Central Ave., hoping to catch more city workers' eyes.

Ybor's food scene has grown strong. Sky Puppy Brewing, La Setima, Pete's Bagels, and Lara now fill its streets. Gone are the days when only clubs and bars lit up the night.

"We have now decided to help bring back Ybor," Ferenc said. "It's going to be a challenge, but we've always been pioneers — we always were a destination, and we will be again."

Service at Kennedy continues until the switch happens. Staff and regular guests heard the news first at a private event.

Past moves stirred doubt among some. Ferenc remembers: "When we moved from Platt Street to Kennedy, people sai,d 'Why are you moving from the frying pan directly into the fire?'"