Alan Jackson Wraps Up Touring Career, Sets Final Nashville Show for 2026

Country music star Alan Jackson has officially completed his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour, finishing his final nationwide show on May 17. The tour began in 2022 and marked an emotional farewell to fans, as well as a celebration of his four-decade-long career, which launched in September 1985.

From the stage, Jackson reflected on his journey, saying, “It's been a long, sweet ride. It started 40 years ago this September. I've really lived the American dream for sure – so blessed.”

The iconic singer from Newnan, Georgia, revealed in 2021 that he had been living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a progressive neurological condition he inherited from his father and was diagnosed in 2011.

The disease, which currently has no cure, causes effects on motor and sensory nerves that can lead to progressive muscle weakness, impaired balance, and foot deformities caused by a weakened lower leg. Because of the difficulty surrounding it, Jackson continued to perform with his issue and received some treatments, including physical therapy and orthopedic intervention.

Shortly before the final stop on his tour, Jackson was given the first Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award by the Academy of Country Music for his influence on country music.

The final concert was emotional and full of appreciation. Fans packed the venue to celebrate the Country Music Hall of Famer's legacy. In a poignant moment, Jackson revealed plans for one more performance — a farewell show in Nashville.

“We just felt like we had to end it all where it all started, and that's in Nashville, Tennessee – Music City — where country music lives. I gotta do the last one there,” he said. “This is the last one out on the road for me.”