Our Mutt Monday Dog Is As Sweet As A Cookie

Cookie is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Meet Cookie! She is as cute as a bug and as sweet as a…well, cookie!! Cookie loves long walks and just about…

Mutt Monday dog
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Cookie is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Meet Cookie! She is as cute as a bug and as sweet as a…well, cookie!! Cookie loves long walks and just about any kind of attention from her humans. She does well on a leash, and loves to play in the yard. She would love an active family that will keep her smart brain busy and help her run off her energy. Cookie is a one year old, 48 pound Catahoula mix.

Where Pet Pal Animal Shelter Is

Every Monday we highlight a dog that is available for adoption at Pet Pal Animal Shelter. Our Mutt Monday dog is Cookie this week and she is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

Pet Pal's Mission Statement is, "Our mission is to rescue dogs and cats from shelters that may otherwise be euthanized due to time limitations, illness, injuries or lack of socialization and training. We are dedicated to educating the public about the pet overpopulation crisis, the importance of spaying/neutering, and responsible pet ownership."

Finally, Pet Pal is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They are closed on Sunday and Monday. Pet Pal is located at 405 22nd Street South in St. Pete. They also have a thrift store that supports the efforts of the shelter.

When you go to a shelter to look for an animal, seeing all the dogs will be emotional. Getting an animal is a huge life decision but it is also a gratifying one as well.

If you adopt our Mutt Monday dog, Cookie, it is sure to brighten up your life. Check her out at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.

995 qykmutt monday
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
