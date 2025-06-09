Megan Moroney Kicks Off CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Stage

Megan Moroney kicked off the 2025 CMA Fest on June 5 at the Riverfront Stage in Nashville, Tennessee. Moroney's upbeat performance is a sign of her skyrocketing popularity. You can really see how energetic her style of music is, and how much she enjoys relating to her fans at the Riverfront with the excitement of the audience on the banks of the Cumberland River.

The 2024 CMA New Artist of the Year began her show with the much-loved “Man in the Moon,” teasing an ex-boyfriend for blowing up her phone. I was blown away by how she transitioned between upbeat tunes like “You Had To Be There” and emotional standouts like “No Caller ID” and “Break It Right Back.” It was only fitting that “Am I Okay?”, which is now No. 1 on Mediabase, was an arena-wide concert moment and highlight.

Moroney also offered fans a taste of what's next, teasing new music from her forthcoming album, including a snippet of a reflective new track titled "Six Months Later." With a performance that showed her progression as a songwriter and performer while still riding high on the success of her hit "Tennessee Orange" — a song that has become a cherished theme song characterized by a massive singalong that would suggest it has lasting power and relevance with her fans — they still loved to belt it out.

Moroney expressed her genuine gratitude to her fans for their continued support, saying that she will keep making music for as long as the fans keep listening. Her CMA Fest performance solidified her standing as one of the strongest new voices in country music today.