Listen To Win A Pair Of Tickets From Our Morning Krewe To See Brian Kelley

Brian Kelley is taking over Jannus Live on August 7, 2025 and we got your tickets. Listen this week for your chance to win a pair of Tickets to the show!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/9-6/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/9-6/13/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Brian Kelley at Jannus Live on August 7, 2025
- Prize Value: : $60
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Jannus Live