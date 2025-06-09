Listen to Win A Pair of Tickets To Florida Aquarium

Backstage Country
Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 years in Tampa Bay with $30 weekday admission but this is your chance to win a pair of tickets!"

The Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 amazing years of championing marine wildlife in beautiful Tampa Bay.

Contest Rules:

  • How To Enter: Listen To Win
  • Dates Of Contest: 6/9-6/13/2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
  • When The Winner Is Being Selected:6/9-6/13/2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
  • Age Of Entrants: 18+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to the Florida Aquarium
  • Prize Value: : $30
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Aquarium

