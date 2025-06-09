Listen to Win A Pair of Tickets To Florida Aquarium

Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 years in Tampa Bay with $30 weekday admission but this is your chance to win a pair of tickets!"
The Florida Aquarium is celebrating 30 amazing years of championing marine wildlife in beautiful Tampa Bay.
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 6/9-6/13/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected:6/9-6/13/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to the Florida Aquarium
- Prize Value: : $30
- Who Is Providing The Prize: The Florida Aquarium