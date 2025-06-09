Former Rays Player Opens Baseball Training Center in Largo

SARASOTA, FL – MARCH 19: Sean Rodriguez #1 of the Tampa Bay Rays follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles on March 19, 2014 at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

Sean Rodriguez, after 13 years in Major League Baseball, opened The Yard in Largo, Florida. This baseball training facility welcomes kids from toddlers to college athletes, offering financial help for those who can't cover the costs.

From basic skills to advanced techniques, The Yard's programs fit each player's level. Young athletes get personalized coaching in hitting form, defense skills, and game awareness.

In his pro career, Rodriguez racked up 580 hits and 81 home runs while hitting .226. His numbers show he really knows baseball.

This well-rounded player made MLB history with the Rays. In one standout season, he played at seven different positions - something only teammate Ben Zobrist matched that year.

The Tampa Bay Rays kept him around for six seasons, his longest stay with any team. This jack-of-all-trades later played for teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Unlike other training centers where big names just show up occasionally, The Yard is different. Rodriguez gets in there himself, working right alongside the young players.

Training goes beyond just baseball. Kids gain confidence, learn to work together, and get better at communicating - skills that matter in baseball and life.

His time in the minor leagues, where he hit .279, taught him what it takes to improve. Now he shares these lessons with younger players.

Through scholarships, The Yard helps make baseball training available to everyone. Good players can get great coaching no matter what their parents make.

For high school players, learning from someone who made it to the majors is huge. Rodriguez's playoff time with Tampa Bay helps him teach kids how to handle pressure.