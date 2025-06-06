Bon Jovi Keyboardist Shows Up at Luke Bryan’s New Jersey Concert

Luke Bryan's 2025 Country Song Came On tour delivered an unforgettable moment during its May 30 stop at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, when he welcomed a surprise guest to the stage: Bon Jovi founding member and keyboardist David Bryan. The duo electrified the crowd with a rendition of the Bon Jovi anthem "Livin' on a Prayer," prompting an eruption of cheers from fans who joined in to sing every word.

The surprise appearance delighted longtime followers, some of whom noted that this isn't a one-off collaboration. “He does it every year he is at PNC. It's a tradition!” one fan commented online. Another attendee posted, “The place went wild, especially me lol.” Social media buzzed with nostalgic reactions. “What a blast from the past,” one fan wrote, while another added simply, “Two Legends.”

David Bryan later shared his own behind-the-scenes look at the moment via Instagram, posting a carousel of photos from the evening. The post drew more than 3,500 likes and dozens of glowing comments from fans who appreciated his energy and the spontaneous throwback.

The New Jersey concert followed the launch of Luke Bryan's tour on May 29 in Bethel, New York. The Country Song Came On tour will continue throughout the summer, wrapping up September 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Bryan will then transition to his annual Farm Tour, as well as a scheduled appearance at the Country Calling Festival in October.