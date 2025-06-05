Backstage Country
Dunkin’ Launches New Merch Line For National Donut Day

Jen Glorioso
Can't help but to treat ourselves on June 6 for National Donut Day. Dunkin’ is celebrating in the sweetest way possible—by offering guests a free donut with any beverage purchase for the 15th year in a row! But this year, they’re taking the celebration to the next level with a joyful, style-forward collaboration with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane.

The limited-edition Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane collection drops at 10 a.m. ET on June 6, available online at stoneycloverlane.com. But prepared for your wallet to take a beating because these new accessories are not cheap. From the playful Donut Pouch ($78) to adorable Bag Charms ($48 each) and collectible Patches ($18 each), this collab blends coffee, donuts, and a whole lot of pink-frosted fun.

In-store, guests can expect extra flair too. Select Dunkin’ locations will serve donuts in custom-designed mini donut bags, bringing the collab to life right in your hand. Plus, limited-edition tumblers, straw toppers, and cup sleeves will be available at participating stores while supplies last.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dunkin’ for National Donut Day!” said Stoney Clover Lane co-founders Kendall and Libby Glazer in a Dunkin Donut press release. “It’s been a joy to bring together our signature designs with Dunkin’s iconic vibe.”

Whether you’re in it for the free donut, the coffee, or the merch, Dunkin’ is making June 6 a day to remember—because donuts aren’t just a treat, they’re a lifestyle.

Jen GloriosoEditor
Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
