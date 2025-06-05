Dunkin’ Launches New Merch Line For National Donut Day

Can't help but to treat ourselves on June 6 for National Donut Day. Dunkin’ is celebrating in the sweetest way possible—by offering guests a free donut with any beverage purchase for the 15th year in a row! But this year, they’re taking the celebration to the next level with a joyful, style-forward collaboration with lifestyle brand Stoney Clover Lane.

The limited-edition Dunkin’ x Stoney Clover Lane collection drops at 10 a.m. ET on June 6, available online at stoneycloverlane.com. But prepared for your wallet to take a beating because these new accessories are not cheap. From the playful Donut Pouch ($78) to adorable Bag Charms ($48 each) and collectible Patches ($18 each), this collab blends coffee, donuts, and a whole lot of pink-frosted fun.

In-store, guests can expect extra flair too. Select Dunkin’ locations will serve donuts in custom-designed mini donut bags, bringing the collab to life right in your hand. Plus, limited-edition tumblers, straw toppers, and cup sleeves will be available at participating stores while supplies last.

Dunkin' Media Relations

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dunkin’ for National Donut Day!” said Stoney Clover Lane co-founders Kendall and Libby Glazer in a Dunkin Donut press release. “It’s been a joy to bring together our signature designs with Dunkin’s iconic vibe.”