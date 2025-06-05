Barefoot Country Music Fest Coming Back to Wildwood Beach with Rascal Flatts Reunion

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is back at Wildwood Beach, New Jersey, for its fifth year from June 19-22. This highly anticipated four-day event just locked in its future on the Jersey Shore by extending the contract to 2030.

Featuring more than 40 artists performing on five stages, this year's lineup includes some of country music's biggest names. Headliners include Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and a highly anticipated 25th anniversary reunion show by Rascal Flatts. Daily highlights kick off Thursday with Rascal Flatts and Colt Ford, followed by Lainey Wilson and Warren Zeiders on Friday. Saturday has Jason Aldean and Chris Janson performing, while Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis will be closing out the festival on Sunday.

New acts added include Megan Moroney, Boyz II Men, and Colt Ford as well, giving the multi-genre festival a little variety! Fans can look forward to jam-packed schedules, with theme dress days including (Rep Your State) Thursday, (Coastal Cowgirl) Friday, (Stars & Stripes) Saturday, and (Camo Country) Sunday.

While General Admission and Main Stage VIP passes have sold out, a limited number of Super VIP passes are still available. These offer premium perks like elevated viewing platforms and admission to Morey's Piers & Water Parks. Wristbands are mandatory for entry and function as both tickets and cashless payment methods. All wristbands must be registered ahead of time and are non-transferable.

Tickets are now only available through verified resale sites. As of today, four-day passes start at $464.95 on Vivid Seats, $599 on SeatGeek, and $442 on StubHub. First-time Vivid Seats buyers can apply a promo code for $20 off orders of $200 or more.