This Day in Country History: June 4

The Country Music Awards held in 2014 saw Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, and Cassadee Pope as major winners in the video music category. We also saw GRAMMY-nominated singer Margo Price welcome a new baby in 2019 and several country music stars performing for benefit concerts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The CMT Awards were especially exciting on June 4 for several artists:

Miranda Lambert won Female Video of the Year for “Automatic,” Blake Shelton won Male Video of the Year for “Doin' What She Likes,” and Carrie Underwood took home the Video of the Year for “See You Again.” 2014: Cassadee Pope won Breakthrough Video of the Year for “Wasting All These Tears” at the 2014 CMT Awards. Pope was mentored by Blake Shelton on Season 3 of The Voice, which she won in 2012.

Cultural Milestones

Benefits and fundraisers define the giving spirit of country music artists, with multiple shows on June 4 throughout the years:

At the ninth annual Darius and Friends benefit concert for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, rocker-turned-country-star Darius Rucker raised money for this worthy cause. 2024: The Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert at the Ryman Auditorium included headliners HARDY, Jamey Johnson, and Lukas Nelson. This benefit show raises money for Second Harvest to help provide food for those in need in Middle and Western Tennessee.

Notable Recordings and Performances

We can tip our hats to these great festivals and performances:

2022: The charming Homestead Festival, held at Hardison Mill Farm in Columbia, Tennessee, featured unique headliners such as actor Kevin Costner and his country band Modern West, as well as country music singer Rory Feek. This festival had country music, Q&A sessions about homesteading, and fun family games.

2023: Headliners on the last day of the Gulf Coast Jam country music festival included GRAMMY Award-winner Kane Brown, American Idol participant Gabby Barrett, and country singer/songwriter Dylan Scott. This annual four-day festival in Panama City, Florida, attracts thousands of country music fans to see big-name headliners.

Headliners on the last day of the Gulf Coast Jam country music festival included GRAMMY Award-winner Kane Brown, American Idol participant Gabby Barrett, and country singer/songwriter Dylan Scott. This annual four-day festival in Panama City, Florida, attracts thousands of country music fans to see big-name headliners. 2023: Iconic country music queen Tanya Tucker performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on June 4. This Country Music Hall of Famer and GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter is one of this genre's most influential female country music artists. Tucker is known for songs such as "Delta Down" and “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane.”