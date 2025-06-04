Lukas Nelson Kicks Off Solo Career with ‘American Romance’ Album and Summer Tour

Lukas Nelson is starting an exciting new journey with the release of his first solo record, American Romance, on June 20. After taking a break from Promise of the Real, Nelson's first big project in more than two years is providing fans of his work with something that's personal: an album that takes them with him on this journey as he sees his way through difficult times over the last couple of years.

The twelve-track album includes the newly released single “Born Runnin' Outta Time,” which debuted on May 30. The song explores Nelson's tension between relentless ambition and learning to appreciate the present moment, a recurring theme throughout the album. Produced by Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings, American Romance seamlessly blends elements of country and Americana, enhanced by rich contributions from guest artists such as Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Reflecting on the project, Nelson adds, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It's a love story to the country that raised me — diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.”

Tracks such as “Ain't Done,” “Montana,” and “Friend in the End” reflect Nelson's lyrical depth and musical versatility. Earlier singles, “Pretty Much” and “Ain't Done,” have already drawn critical praise for their emotional resonance and vocal strength.

Nelson will support the album with an expansive tour beginning June 4 in Nashville, Tennessee. His summer itinerary includes headlining sets and appearances at major festivals, including CMA Fest and the Newport Folk Festival. He will be performing at various events and shows through October 2025.