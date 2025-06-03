Tampa Walk-a-Thon Brings in $10,000 for Children’s Cancer Center

At Al Lopez Park on Sunday morning, a wave of supporters raised $10,000 for the Children's Cancer Center in Tampa. The funds will assist families whose children battle cancer and blood disorders.

"We're there for every step of their difficult journey," said Brittany Rudolph, chief operating officer of the Children's Cancer Center, to ABC Action News.

Last year, support reached more than 5,000 people through 30 vital programs. These efforts give much-needed aid, from money to schooling help, when families need it most.

"I mean, if you look around, you'll see kids, students, working professionals from all around the Tampa Bay community coming here, not just on their Sunday but helping around the entire month for this event and I think that speaks to the service and the mission of this organization," said Hari Patel, BAPS volunteer, to FOX 13 News.

The annual BAPS Charities walkathon brought in the funds. Their Tampa branch collected $60,000 in total, sharing the money with several local groups.

With no government support, the Children's Cancer Center runs solely on community giving. For half a century, they've stood by Tampa Bay families in need.

"It really is such a special place," said Rudolph. "The kids consider it their clubhouse. It's not a place where they get pricked and prodded, but a place they can be with kids that are just like them."

The event drew a thousand participants to Al Lopez Park. Young and old came together, walking side by side for this vital cause.