‘Meant To Be’ Leads 21st Century Country Hits: Billboard Shows Top Chart Winners

Billboard has released its final ranking of the Top Hot Country Songs of the 21st Century, showcasing the greatest and most impactful country hits of the 21st century between January 1, 2000, and December 28, 2024. At the top of the pack is the genre-blending hit "Meant To Be" by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, which had a massive impact on country-pop crossovers and also broke records.

"I never thought that I'd have a pop/country crossover song," Rexha told Billboard in 2018, revealing that the song only came together after a canceled session between Florida Georgia Line and Charlie Puth. "That just goes to show you that all the best things are unexpected. My thing is going with feel and not creating any boundaries for myself."

"Meant To Be" spent a historic 50 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, the longest reign ever. It has also earned Diamond certification from the RIAA, topped over one billion streams on Spotify, and surpassed a billion views on YouTube. The song also broke into the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 and garnered nominations at the Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, European Music Awards, and Country Music Awards.

Following closely on the chart are Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" (34 weeks at No. 1), Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" (24 weeks), Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" (27 weeks, with the longest climb to No. 1), and Dan + Shay's "Tequila," which took 54 weeks to reach the top spot.

Walker Hayes' TikTok-fueled "Fancy Like" enjoyed a 24-week reign starting in July 2021, while Maren Morris's "The Bones" held No. 1 for 19 weeks. "The fans have spoken on this one," Morris said to Billboard when the song topped the chart. "It's a real, gritty love song that I wrote years ago. I couldn't be more proud that it's become one of the biggest songs of my career."