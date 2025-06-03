Kenny Chesney’s Vegas Shows Draw Special Guests at The Sphere

Kenny Chesney's residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Summer 2025, opened on May 30 with a set performance that is now the buzz of the country music industry. Known for his laid-back charm and beach-country anthems, Chesney delivered an unforgettable night that included a surprise appearance by Old Dominion, drawing cheers from an electrified crowd.

Chesney welcomed his longtime friends and collaborators to the stage for a joint performance of "Save It For a Rainy Day," a fan favorite that Old Dominion frontman Matt Ramsey co-wrote. Chesney lightheartedly told the crowd he was grateful the band never recorded it themselves, joking that "it worked out pretty well for me." The surprise set also featured Old Dominion's 2021 hit "I Was On a Boat That Day," which peaked in the Top 10 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and had the audience on their feet.

The Sphere residency has been celebrated not just for Chesney's signature hits but for its spontaneous star power. One person said, "It was sooo good," while another gushed, "I was there! The energy was AMAZING! Fantastic show. And Old Dominion!" The atmosphere was electric, both in-person and across social media, where fans posted reactions and shared footage of the collaboration.

This isn't Chesney's first surprise guest at the Sphere, however. Grace Potter joined Chesney for a rendition of their beloved duet "You and Tequila," continuing a pattern of special guests throughout the residency. Other recent collaborations have included performances with Kelsea Ballerini and Megan Moroney.