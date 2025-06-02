Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Second Date Update June 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay’s Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make…

Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Second Date Update June 2025

We know dating can be tough and sometimes crazy! That’s why Tampa Bay's Hometown Morning Krewe are here to help. Listen every morning at 7a as they try and make a match! Here are all of our dating stories from June 2025.

June 2 - He Never Should've Saved This

Colin wants to have another date with Jennifer. Jennifer happened to notice how Colin stored her name in his phone and she didn't like it.

995 qykSecond Date Update
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweEditor
Kevin is a member of Tampa Bay‘s Hometown Morning Krewe on 995 QYK. He has been with the station for 25 years, is a Tampa native, and went to Jesuit High School and USF. Go Bulls!. He is passionate about all things Tampa Bay. Kevin writes articles on the ongoing road projects around the Tampa Bay area, awards that Tampa Bay cities and businesses have won and country music happenings around the Bay area. He is always doing many things with his wife and kids. He loves to read books and play video games in his spare time.
Related Stories
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweOur Mutt Monday Dog Blossom Is Ready To Be AdoptedTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweAdopt Carlos Our Mutt Monday Dog This WeekTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Mutt Monday Dog
Tampa Bay's Morning KreweOur Mutt Monday Dog Oreo Is Sweet And Ready To Be AdoptedTampa Bay's Morning Krewe
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect