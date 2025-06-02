KC Has Your Tickets To Dierks Bentley

He’s bringing the hits, the energy, and the party—and you could be there for free! Just tune in to 99.5 QYK weekday afternoons with the KC for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley on his Broken Branches Tour at MIDFL AMP on June 6, 2025
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Queue to Call
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 06/02/2025-06/06/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 5
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley at MidFl AMOP on June 6, 2025
- Prize Value: : $41.75
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Live Nation