New Burrito Spot To Open Multiple Tampa Bay Locations This Year

Seven new Barberitos spots will soon open across Tampa Bay, showing big growth for this southwestern restaurant chain. Their first Tampa location in Temple Terrace did so well, it pushed them to expand quickly.

The Temple Terrace restaurant opened last September, featuring new design elements and menu items. Matt O'Neill manages this flagship location, which leads the way for future spots under Woworks' ownership.

The kitchen uses fresh farm ingredients, with everything made daily on-site. Their bowls, burritos, and quesadillas really appeal to younger customers, especially millennials and Gen Z.

Tampa-St. Petersburg stands out as one of Florida's best franchise markets. After buying the chain in 2022, Woworks is looking for strong operators to help them grow.

These restaurants fit anywhere - from strip malls to shopping centers, college campuses, and even spots with drive-thrus. It all began when Downing Barber got hooked on southwestern food in Colorado back in 2000.

They've got something for everyone here. The kitchen serves up vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. They only use grass-fed, hormone-free meats.

After starting franchises eleven years ago, they've grown throughout the Southeast. They get ingredients from local farms when they can, keeping everything fresh.