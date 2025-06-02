George Strait Gets Choked Up During Heartfelt Tribute at Memorial Service for Rodeo Legend Roy Cooper

Hundreds gathered at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth on May 26 to honor the life and legacy of rodeo icon Roy Cooper, who tragically died in a house fire near Decatur, Texas. The moving memorial featured a stagecoach labeled “Super Looper Roy Cooper,” celebrating his eight world championships, life-sized photos, and a heartfelt slideshow chronicling his storied career.

Country music legend George Strait led tributes to his close friend with deeply emotional remarks. “Roy was one of my very best friends. I can count those on one hand. He was my hero. We shared a lot of good and bad times together,” Strait said, visibly moved. He added levity to the service by recalling a memorable moment: “I look around, and Roy's trying to left-foot (rope) Stevie Nicks. I swear. Years later, I ran into her somewhere, and she said, ‘Hey, where's that crazy cowboy that tried to rope me at the Derby?' He always made a big impression, ol' Roy.”

The event included performances from country stars Reba McEntire and Tanya Tucker, who honored Cooper by singing one of his favorites, “High Ridin' Horses.” Cooper's sons, Tuf and Clif, shared stories that highlighted their father's profound influence on their lives and the broader rodeo world.

Trevor Brazile, Cooper's son-in-law and a champion roper in his own right, described Cooper's precision and his ability to uplift young riders, saying he instilled belief and purpose in the next generation. Bull riding champion Ty Murray praised Cooper as “the legends' legend” and “a real sports hero” whose legacy transcended the sport.

Known for mentoring youth, Cooper led junior calf roping clinics that inspired many, including Lesley Stierwalt, who recalled his generous spirit. Messages from President Donald Trump and former Texas Governor Rick Perry were read aloud, both honoring Cooper's immense contributions and extending condolences to his family.