Bar Hwrd Closes Its Doors and Rebrands To New Theme

Jen Glorioso
South Tampa is going through some more changes. One of the more popular bars on South Howard recently announced they are closing their doors, but not for good. Bar Hwrd announced that this weekend was their final weekend before their exciting rebrand.

So what's missing from Downtown Tampa that will replace Bar Hwrd? A country bar. The announcement this weekend also included plans for the new rebrand. Soon they will transform to a Nashville-style bar called "Sunset Rodeo". Featuring live music, drink specials, food, and of course, the giant outdoor patio.

The announcement received mixed reviews. As Bar Hwrd was a SoHo favorite for a lot of people, not just your average University of Tampa students. It was a great place to watch Bucs games on Sundays or watch parties for the Bolts. While we're sure it will still be a great location to catch the game, there were a few negative comments on the social media post.

"Literally no one wants this" wrote one user.

"Swing and a miss" and "This ain't it" were written by other users.

So far there is no word when the new Nashville themed bar will make its debut. It may take a few weeks to revamp and decorate the bar, but you can expect the new watering hole to open this summer!

Jen was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. She’s been with Beasley Media Group since 2022. In her spare time, you can find her at Tampa Bay Lightning games, Tampa Bay breweries, or the beach. Catch up on Jen’s content about the highest-rated restaurants/bars in Tampa, things-to-do around the area, and upcoming concerts.
