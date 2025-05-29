Rays Host Huge Charity Yard Sale With Free Food, Game Tickets & More

Did you miss out on that reversable bucket hat giveaway? Missing a player bobblehead in your collection or want an authentic Tropicana Field pint glass? Well, fans will get their shot at owning a piece of baseball history. The Rays announced a giant merchandise "yard" sale happening May 31 from 11am-2pm. Season ticket holders get first dibs at 10 a.m.

This sale is a steal. For $20, shoppers get a bag to pack to the brim with items of their choosing like hats, shirts and other wearables, previous giveaways, official Rays drinkware and bobbleheads. Plus a nice bonus - each $20 bag comes with a voucher good for two complimentary tickets for a regular season game at Steinbrenner Field.

The sale's happening in Lot 7, with easy parking right next door in Lot 6. While shopping, folks can grab free hot dogs after buying something, plus enjoy DJs, face painting, and balloon artists.

This big cleanout comes before St. Petersburg's $22.5 million stadium renovation project. Crews are hoping to wrap up the major roof repairs by 2026.

Storage areas need to be emptied fast to let construction crews get started. While taking care of this practical stuff, the sale gives fans a rare shot at grabbing team gear.

Staff will sort everything by type and size to make shopping easier. Throughout the day, workers will keep restocking as things sell out.

With 75,000 items up for grabs, this sale is way bigger than any before it. It's five times larger than previous sales, pulling from years of stored gear and memorabilia.