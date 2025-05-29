Nigerian-Born Singer Shaboozey Says His Parents Led Him to Country Music

Virginia-born genre-blending artist Shaboozey is opening up about the personal influences behind his musical journey, crediting his Nigerian parents for shaping his love of country music and instilling the discipline that fuels his rising career.

“My dad very much loves the Old West and America. Even just spending time with him recently, it's interesting to see how much he just loves American culture,” the singer told PEOPLE. “He can't explain, but Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Don Williams were some of his favorites. He'd mention these people that I feel like he somehow connected to their music.”

Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, says his father immigrated from Nigeria to Texas, working menial jobs to put himself through college. His stories of perseverance and passion for American country icons left a lasting impact. “He's always telling me about individual responsibility. It's on you to really make something of yourself.”

Though his mother initially hoped he'd pursue a more traditional career, Shaboozey says her work ethic and eventual support proved essential to his artistic success. “My mom also worked pretty tirelessly. It's very inspiring. I'm grateful for them,” he shares. During a September 2024 performance, he publicly credited her as one of his earliest supporters.

Shaboozey rose to prominence after appearing on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter and followed it with solo success, including his viral hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which includes a tribute to his mother. His 2024 album Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going received critical acclaim and commercial attention. A deluxe edition, released in April 2025, features new material ahead of his upcoming tour.