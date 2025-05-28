This Day in Country History: May 28

May 28 has seen a range of memorable events and notable performances over the years, as well as patriotic events surrounding Memorial Day.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Grand Ole Opry welcomed a new performer to its stage, and Billboard welcomed a new Top Country album:

2016: Keith Urban's eighth studio album, Ripcord, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

2022: Superstar Morgan Wallen's "You Proof" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs on May 28, where it stayed for 19 weeks. Other Wallen songs that reached No. 1 on this chart in 2022 include "Thought You Should Know" and "Don't Think Jesus."

Cultural Milestones

There were several cultural milestones on this day in country music history, including:

1999: Country music sensation Brad Paisley made his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 28. By the time he was inducted as a member in 2001, he had played this venerable venue 36 times; since then, he has won numerous awards from the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

2017: American Idol winner Scotty McCreery performed "The Dash" at the National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. This annual event honors the members and families of the Armed Forces.

2018: Country stars Trace Adkins and Cassidy Daniels performed at the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., the largest Memorial Day event in the U.S.

Industry Changes and Challenges

It was a sad day for Nashville with the loss of Ralph Murphy and the closure of one of Nashville's most beloved venues:

2019: Nashville singer/songwriter Ralph Murphy died on this day. Murphy was a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and wrote hit songs for artists including Ronnie Milsap, Jeannie C. Riley, and Crystal Gayle.

2020: The long-standing Nashville club, the Douglas Corner Cafe, closed. This premier Nashville venue hosted hundreds of country music artists, including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and Guy Clark. The venue was open for 33 years, and after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner, Mervin Louque, decided to close it permanently.