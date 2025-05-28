Blake Shelton Takes AMAs Stage for First Time with Memorial Day Tribute

Blake Shelton delivered an unforgettable performance of his new single "Stay Country or Die Tryin'" from his recently released third studio album, For Recreational Use Only, at the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26. It was Shelton's first-ever performance at the AMAs, which is especially surprising considering he has won three AMAs in the past.

Dressed in a laid-back navy striped shirt with a red, white, and blue lapel pin, Shelton paid tribute to Memorial Day while embracing his country roots. The barn-themed stage setup, complete with hay bales and a massive American flag, highlighted his Oklahoma upbringing and stood in sharp contrast to the night's typically pop-centric aesthetic.

That next chapter includes a major career shift — Shelton has officially transitioned from Warner Bros. Nashville to Wheelhouse Records. His performance and album rollout reflect that new direction. For Recreational Use Only, released May 9, features 12 tracks and includes collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Craig Morgan, and John Anderson.

"Stay Country or Die Tryin'" follows the album's lead single, "Texas," which recently reached No. 1 on the Country AirCheck chart — Shelton's 30th career chart-topper. "This is the perfect opportunity to come back with something so different, and it easily felt like it should be the first single," Shelton shared in a press release regarding the single, "Texas." "It's connected with what I've done, but forward at the same time, and it's the perfect start to the next chapter of my career," he added.