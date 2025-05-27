Tampa’s July 4th Boat Parade Makes a Splash With Military Tribute, Water Shows

This summer's Fourth of July Boat Parade will light up Tampa's waterfront. The 2025 event winds from Sparkman Wharf to Armature Works, packed with water shows and military salutes.

Red, white, and blue vessels will compete for top honors in this "Salute to Service" celebration. Decorated boats will glide past cheering crowds as they honor our armed forces.

Spectators will see water ski stunts at two points during the event. A traditional fleet blessing starts things off, while bright fireworks cap the night's festivities.

Watch for free along the Tampa Riverwalk's stretch. Those seeking extra perks can pick between two special spots: Sparkman Wharf or The Point. These spots offer meals, drinks, and seats with clear views.

The rules are simple but strict. Bring umbrellas if you want, but skip the chairs and coolers in VIP sections. Bad weather won't stop the show, and all sales are final.

Want to sail in the parade? Sign up fast, spaces fill quickly. Boat owners must register through Tampa Riverwalk's site before spots run out.

This water parade adds sparkle to Tampa's July Fourth fun. Downtown's waterfront offers countless spots to watch boats pass by. Short walks between viewing areas let you catch different angles of the show.