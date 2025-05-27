St. Pete Parks System Takes Top Spot in Florida, Ranks 14th in Nation

In an impressive showing, St. Pete moved ahead of all other Florida cities and landed the 14th spot nationally in the Trust for Public Land's 2025 ParkScore index. The rankings looked at park systems across America's largest cities.

The city scored big with matching 78 out of 100 scores in equity and investment categories. What's really great? Three-quarters of residents can walk to their closest park in just 10 minutes, beating out bigger cities like Austin, San Diego, and Atlanta.

"This recognition reflects our long-standing commitment to building an inclusive and vibrant parks system that supports wellness, sustainability, and community," said Mike Jefferis, Community Enrichment Administrator, to WFLA.

St. Pete has an incredible 697 parks and green spaces. The city dedicates a full quarter of its land to public outdoor areas, putting $345 per resident into maintenance and upgrades.

ParkScore rates cities on five main factors: access, acreage, amenities, equity, and investment. This proven system is the go-to method for comparing major U.S. city park systems.

The ranking shows the payoff from years of smart investment in public spaces. City leaders made sure parks were spread out evenly, giving every neighborhood fair access to outdoor spaces.