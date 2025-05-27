Sam Hunt Reflects On Insane First Years Of His Career
Sam Hunt reflects on insane first years of his career on the show today. We got to chat with Sam before he kicks off his tour in Tampa this weekend…
Sam Hunt reflects on insane first years of his career on the show today. We got to chat with Sam before he kicks off his tour in Tampa this weekend at the Hard Rock Event Center.
Sam Hunt Getting Ready for Baby Number 3
Before we got into anything, we had to talk babies. Sam and his wife, Hannah are awaiting their 3rd child who is to be born any time now. He said she will probably have their child before he performs here in Tampa in a few days. We talked kid stuff and asked how many more they are going to have? He said his wife is from a family of 6, however, he wasn't sure they would have that many since they started having kids so late in life. Sam says that his kids like to watch "Spirit" on TV.
Sam Hunt Saves Snakes
We had to ask him about an Instagram post of him holding a snake. Sam said that he was trying to keep the snake alive by getting him out of the middle of the road. His father taught him all about snakes and he grew up completely comfortable around them. He said he got bit by a snake once in 2nd grade and his teacher freaked out. The snake was just a gardener snake, so it wasn't a big deal. He doesn't mess around with venomous snakes. When asked if he would do the Florida Python challenge and he said "No way, Those guys are on a different level of what they go through", jumping in swamps and stuff".
Kicking Off Tour In Tampa
He is excited to be back on the road and he is really looking forward to spending time with his crew. He hasn't seen them in awhile. Will he gamble when he's at the Hard Rock? His answer was no. He is not good at it and he won't be at the casino playing roulette after the show.
Sam Hunt Reflects on Insane First Years Of Career
We spoke about his career and how much of a whirlwind it was for him when he got started. - Sam reflected on what a crazy time that was for him being from such a small town. He said the toughest part is that strangers feel like they know you, when they really don't. Fans listen to your music or see you on stage, but they don't know anything about you. He said he was grateful for his success, but he said it's hard for your brain to keep up. Too much going on so fast. Eventually things start to slow down and you can start to appreciate it more. He said there are a few things he would go back and change if he could.