Sam Hunt reflects on insane first years of his career on the show today. We got to chat with Sam before he kicks off his tour in Tampa this weekend at the Hard Rock Event Center.

Sam Hunt Getting Ready for Baby Number 3

Before we got into anything, we had to talk babies. Sam and his wife, Hannah are awaiting their 3rd child who is to be born any time now. He said she will probably have their child before he performs here in Tampa in a few days. We talked kid stuff and asked how many more they are going to have? He said his wife is from a family of 6, however, he wasn't sure they would have that many since they started having kids so late in life. Sam says that his kids like to watch "Spirit" on TV.

Sam Hunt Saves Snakes

We had to ask him about an Instagram post of him holding a snake. Sam said that he was trying to keep the snake alive by getting him out of the middle of the road. His father taught him all about snakes and he grew up completely comfortable around them. He said he got bit by a snake once in 2nd grade and his teacher freaked out. The snake was just a gardener snake, so it wasn't a big deal. He doesn't mess around with venomous snakes. When asked if he would do the Florida Python challenge and he said "No way, Those guys are on a different level of what they go through", jumping in swamps and stuff".

Kicking Off Tour In Tampa

He is excited to be back on the road and he is really looking forward to spending time with his crew. He hasn't seen them in awhile. Will he gamble when he's at the Hard Rock? His answer was no. He is not good at it and he won't be at the casino playing roulette after the show.

Sam Hunt Reflects on Insane First Years Of Career