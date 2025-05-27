From Songwriter to Superstar: How Morgan Wallen Wrote for Jason Aldean Before His Own Rise

Morgan Wallen's climb from behind-the-scenes songwriter to country music sensation isn't your typical Nashville story. Before his hits topped the charts, Wallen crafted songs for other artists, with Jason Aldean's smash "You Make It Easy" among his early wins. This songwriting success helped establish Wallen's foundation in country music, eventually leading to record-breaking albums and a significant impact on the genre itself.

Morgan Wallen's Early Career and Songwriting Beginnings

Morgan Wallen's country music journey kicked off on TV screens across America. In 2014, he competed on Season 6 of The Voice, catching both Usher and Adam Levine's attention. He didn't win, but that TV spot opened doors. After getting eliminated, Wallen packed up and headed to Nashville to chase his music dreams.

Once in Music City, Wallen quickly clicked with folks in the country scene. Panacea Records spotted his raw talent and signed him in 2015. This early break led to his first EP, Stand Alone, dropping on August 24 that same year. Nothing fancy, but it showed glimpses of what was coming. Not long after, Big Loud Records snatched him up for both their label and publishing company, setting him up for what would happen next.

Writing "You Make It Easy" for Jason Aldean

Wallen hit songwriting gold when he teamed up with Florida Georgia Line members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, plus Jordan Schmidt. Together, they created "You Make It Easy," a soulful country ballad that caught Jason Aldean's ear. Aldean loved it so much he made it the lead single for his 2018 album Rearview Town.

Giving the song to Aldean instead of keeping it turned out smart for Wallen. "You Make It Easy" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart by May 5, 2018, pulling in 46 million audience impressions. Big win all around — Aldean scored a No. 1 hit, while Wallen got serious cred as a songwriter. Working with established stars like Florida Georgia Line and landing such a massive hit opened major doors for Wallen, setting him up for his own time in the spotlight.

Morgan Wallen's Breakthrough as a Solo Artist

Riding the wave of his songwriting success, Wallen jumped into his solo career. His first album, If I Know Me, dropped in 2018 and slowly gained traction. It started modest — debuting at No. 11 on US Top Country Albums and No. 72 on Billboard 200, selling just 2,700 copies that first week. But man, did it have staying power. The album finally hit No. 1 on Billboard Top Country Albums after 114 weeks — breaking records and showing fans weren't just passing through.

"Whiskey Glasses" became the breakout hit that put Wallen on the map. By January 2021, If I Know Me had racked up 1.7 million album-equivalent units and 2.4 billion on-demand streams in the US. These numbers didn't just show Wallen was selling — they signaled a shift in how country fans consumed music.

Then came 2021's Dangerous: The Double Album, which blew the roof off. This monster release spent 10 weeks topping the Billboard 200 chart — rare air for country albums. Dangerous hung around the Billboard 200 top 10 for 86 weeks (not consecutive), setting a record for a single artist. It also became the longest-running No. 1 country album ever at 97 weeks and the first album to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard 200's top 10. Country music hadn't seen numbers like these before.

The Impact of Songwriting on Wallen's Career

Writing for other artists gave Wallen a serious edge. It taught him what clicks with listeners and how to craft songs that stick. This skill shows up all through his own music, where his storytelling feels real and his lyrics hit home. When Wallen writes, he often starts with a melody or guitar riff, finds a catchy hook, brainstorms lyrics to match, and pulls from his own life to keep things authentic.

Switching from writing for others to creating his own hits came naturally to Wallen. He's co-written tracks for A Thousand Horses ("Preachin' to the Choir"), Dustin Lynch ("Party Song"), Michael Ray ("Workin' on It"), and Florida Georgia Line ("Like You Never Had It"). This mix of writing gigs let him play with different styles, helping him find his own voice. His knack for mixing personal stories with feelings that everyone gets has clearly struck a nerve with fans.

For proof of his growth as a songwriter, look at "Last Night." This self-written hit dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks. That's not just good business — it shows Wallen can craft songs that connect with practically everybody. Being both a top songwriter and performer has made Wallen a multi-talented force in country music who's helping shape where the genre goes next.

Lessons from Morgan Wallen's Journey

Wallen's path from writing songs to stadium shows offers some real takeaways for newcomers in music. His story shows why being versatile matters — knowing how to write for yourself and others opens twice the doors in Nashville's tough scene. It also highlights how relationships and working together can launch careers, just like his early collaborations with Florida Georgia Line did.

His impact on country music just keeps growing. His 2023 album One Thing at a Time owned the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for 19 weeks — longer than any country album ever. Add his 2023 tour, bringing in over $300 million, and you see why he's such a big deal. His success shows how country music is changing, especially with streaming now playing such a huge role in who makes it big.

Morgan Wallen's Enduring Legacy in Country Music

Wallen's rise from writing Jason Aldean's hits to becoming country music's golden boy shows what talent and hard work can do. His early win with "You Make It Easy" built the launch pad for his own rocket ride as a performer. His mark on country music can't be denied — those record-breaking numbers and growing influence are changing how country sounds today.