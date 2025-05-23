Text To Win A 4 Pack Of Tickets To See Sam Hunt

Country music sensation Sam Hunt is set to electrify the stage at the Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa on May 30, 2025, as part of his highly anticipated tour.
Don't miss this chance to experience Sam Hunt's dynamic performance live in Tampa!
Contest Rules:
- How To Enter: Listen To Win
- Dates Of Contest: 05/23-5/2625
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Text To Win
- When The Winner Is Being Selected: 05/27/2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1 (within 7 days)
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
- What The Prize Is: A 4 pack of tickets to see Sam Hunt at Hard Rock Tampa on May 30, 2025
- Prize Value: : $250
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Hard Rock