Tampa’s Newest Rooftop Restaurant Opens With Stunning Views of Bayshore Blvd

Maru, combining Japanese and Peruvian flavors, opened its doors May 2 at 2909 W. Bay to Bay Blvd., bringing Tampa its first taste of Nikkei cuisine.

Located on top of Bayshore Gardens, the restaurant offers guests beautiful bay views and can fit 60 people inside, with room for 30 more on the outdoor deck. They're open Thursday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to midnight, staying open until 1 a.m. on weekends.

Maru is run by Charleston-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group. The company is getting ready to open O-Ku downstairs before the end of the year.

"The response has been amazing so we're very grateful to Tampa for the warm welcome," said Steve Palmer to Tampa Bay Times.

Nikkei cooking emerged when Japanese immigrants brought their cooking styles to Peru in the 1900s. The style blends Japanese cooking techniques with Peru's local ingredients, similar to what chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa is known for.

The restaurant benefits from the expertise of James Beard Award semifinalists Palmer and Kimball Brienza. They bring a mix of traditional training and modern innovation.

O-Ku will serve up nigiri, sashimi, and unique rolls. The menu features specialty items and omakase options, along with a curated selection of drinks - including cocktails and sake.