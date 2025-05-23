Country Star Miranda Lambert Gets Golf Club Name Wrong During First Sand Trap Shot

Miranda Lambert gave fans a laugh on May 18, 2025, with an Instagram post documenting her first attempt at playing golf—and her confusion over golf lingo. “The whole time I thought yall were saying sandwich, which would be way more fun,” she wrote, referring to the sand wedge club. She also admitted, “I suck at golf. But still tryin' new things in my skort!”

The post included a series of moments from her day with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who added to the humor by joking that golf would be better if bunker shots came with a sandwich. Lambert gamely tried a shot from the sand trap, showing off her sense of humor and openness to new experiences.

The Instagram slideshow wasn't just about golf — it also gave fans a glimpse into Lambert's down-to-earth lifestyle. Alongside a romantic selfie and a video of her brushing a horse, the country star shared a stop at Dairy Queen, complete with a photo of chicken strips, fries, and Texas toast. “Steak fingers bring me the most joy,” she captioned the meal, resonating with fans who praised her relatability.

Followers flooded the comments with support and laughter. “Too cute!” wrote one fan, while another added, “Sandwich. I'm dying.”

Lambert, a mainstay in country music since her 2005 debut Kerosene, is known for hits like “The House That Built Me” and “Bluebird.” She's won numerous accolades, including three GRAMMYS, over 30 Academy of Country Music Awards, and multiple CMAs. She and McLoughlin, a former NYPD officer, got married in 2019 and continue to share candid moments with fans.