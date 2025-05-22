Tampa Area Circle K Stores Slashes Gas Prices by 40 Cents National Fuel Day

On May 22, 2025, gas prices will drop by 40 cents per gallon at Circle K stations nationwide. The deal runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., during the company's National Fuel Day at 5,800 locations.

Customers can save on up to 35 gallons, without needing any special cards or memberships. The savings happen automatically at the pump.

Inner Circle members get early access starting at 7 a.m. Members just need to enter their phone number at the pump to get the morning discount.

"Fuel Day is our way of thanking customers while also giving back to an incredible cause... We're proud to support the families of our fallen heroes for the second year in a row," said Louise Warner to CSP Daily News.

Throughout the promotion, Circle K will donate 10% of profits to support military children. The Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation puts these donations toward college expenses and support services.

With Memorial Day travel approaching, almost 6,000 southern locations will offer lower prices just as holiday traffic picks up.

While regular Inner Circle fuel discounts won't combine with this deal, Easy Pay and Reloadable Cash Card perks still work where available.