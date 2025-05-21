Trisha Yearwood Drops First Self-Written Album at 60

Trisha Yearwood is embarking on a bold new chapter in her career with the announcement of her new album, The Mirror, her first-ever album of original songs. After decades in her legacy career as a GRAMMY-award-winning artist, some of the songs and tracks that she sang were originally penned by someone else. At age 60, Trisha had an epiphany that changed everything.

During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Yearwood opened up about the origin of her hesitation to write. “Bless his heart. I'm sure he probably wouldn't even remember ever saying it, but… I was 19 years old. And I gave him a bunch of poetry. Everybody in Nashville's writing. I was in college,” recalled the singer, a Belmont University graduate. “He just said, ‘Yeah, you're a good singer, but you're not really a writer.' And I just let it be the truth for 40 years.”

Now, she's decided to reclaim her voice. Encouraged by new collaborators and inspired by her own life experiences, Yearwood found her confidence in songwriting. The Mirror, set to be released on July 18, 2025, will include deeply personal tracks such as “The Wall or the Way Over” and “Bringing the Angels,” which she co-wrote with her sister and two other songwriters.

Yearwood shared that co-writing has added a new layer of emotional connection to her music. While she previously excelled at interpreting others' lyrics, this album represents her own truths and growth. She described the shift as an “a ha” moment — a decision to stop letting an old comment define her artistic capabilities.

Having co-written with her husband, Garth Brooks, in the past, including songs on her 2019 album and their holiday release, Yearwood is now fully stepping into the spotlight as both a singer and a writer. The Mirror marks a milestone in her career and her personal journey toward self-empowerment and creative ownership.