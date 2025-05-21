This Day in Country History: May 21

At the 38th Academy of Country Music Awards held in Las Vegas in 2003, Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, and Rascal Flatts won big awards on May 21. Other highlights of this day in country music history include Chris Stapleton showing up as a surprise guest at a P!nk concert and announcements of shows being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The ACM Awards are always a treat to watch with big names performing and receiving awards, including:

2003: The 38th ACM Awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the first time. Winners included Alan Jackson for Album of the Year for Drive and Video of the Year for "Drive (For Daddy Gene)."

Cultural Milestones

2013: Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert sang an acoustic version of the song they co-wrote, "Over You," as a benefit to help victims of the deadly Moore, Oklahoma, tornado that killed at least 24 people. Shelton and Lambert wrote the song as a tribute to Blake Shelton's older brother who tragically died in a car accident in 1990.

2021: Legendary country music star Garth Brooks received an honor from the Kennedy Center. This prestigious accolade is awarded to those who have made a lifetime of contributions to American culture.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Hats off to these amazing performances:

2019: Pop met country at a P!nk show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, when the pop singer brought out surprise guest country music sensation, Chris Stapleton. The duo performed their song "Love Me Anyway."

Industry Changes and Challenges

A country star gave up on the genre and moved to pop, and the COVID-19 restrictions caused some changes and challenges on May 21:

2016: A young Maren Morris made her Grand Ole Opry debut on May 21. Today, Morris is moving away from country music for political reasons and is now a pop star.

