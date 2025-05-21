Texas Tech Student Drops Out After Music Success, Plans Tour With McCollum

Hudson Westbrook is a growing country music artist establishing himself in the industry with precision and honesty. This talented 20-year-old singer-songwriter is flying high with his breakout singles "Take It Slow" and "House Again," both rising to national acclaim in the last year. Kudos to Westbrook as he maintains a genuine self and rises in his career. Ten months ago, Westbrook made the bold decision to leave Texas Tech University during his freshman year to commit to his musical ambitions fully.

"I was in high school playing covers, and it was for fun. My mom would be like, 'Wow, that's really good, Hudson,' but I'm like, 'That's my mom!' [Other] people are like, 'Yeah, you're really good,' but it wasn't ever like, 'You're going to put out an album one day, and it's going to possibly be on a Billboard chart.' That was never the intention," he told People in a recent interview.

He's preparing to release his debut album and gearing up to hit the road with Parker McCollum on tour this summer. Westbrook is known for staying grounded and honest in his songwriting. "I make sure to be real," he said, adding that he's focused on making the kind of music he's always wanted to hear — songs that, in his view, have been missing from the current country landscape.

During the interview, Westbrook also shared valuable advice he received from country superstar Miranda Lambert, who told him, "Just do your own thing and don't worry about all the side stuff." He praised Lambert's influence directly and called her "incredible."

As he continues to connect with fans through his relatable lyrics and emotional performances, Hudson Westbrook's story is one of youth, taking chances, and being true to oneself. He is about to release his debut album and launch a tour nationally, and he is just getting started in his music career.