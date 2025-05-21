Grammy Winner Dwight Yoakam Kicks Off Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour with Fellow Country Stars
GRAMMY-winning country music legend Dwight Yoakam will bring his signature honky-tonk and hillbilly rock outside in Canton, Ohio this Fall as part of The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour this fall. Dwight Yoakam is celebrating over three decades in the music industry has sold over 25 million albums and remains a powerful voice in American music today. His chart-topping classics, including “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast as You,” remain staples of the genre.
Yoakam's tour stop at the Canton Memorial Civic Center is scheduled for September 25, 2025, following a performance at Black Oak Amphitheatre in Lampe, Missouri, on September 6. He will be joined by Ashley McBryde and the Eli Young Band, so it should be a great night of country music.
Opening is The Mavericks, a group whose sound blends country, rock, and Latin pop influences. The Mavericks gained popularity with the 1994 hit album What a Crying Shame, and have continued to evolve artistically with the release of the 2024 project Moon & Stars.
Ashley McBryde, who was honored with the Academy of Country Music's Best New Female Artist award in 2019, is very original and honest in her performances. The Arkansas-born singer-songwriter has released four studio albums to critical acclaim. The Eli Young Band, a Texas-based group formed in 2000, boasts four No. 1 Billboard Country hits, including their 2011 smash “Crazy Girl.”
Yoakam, who released his most recent album Brighter Days in 2024, has also enjoyed a successful acting career with memorable roles in Sling Blade and Wedding Crashers.
Pre-sale tickets went live on May 20. General sales begin tomorrow at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or in person at the Civic Center box office at 1101 Market Ave. N, Canton.