Grammy Winner Dwight Yoakam Kicks Off Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour with Fellow Country Stars

GRAMMY-winning country music legend Dwight Yoakam will bring his signature honky-tonk and hillbilly rock outside in Canton, Ohio this Fall as part of The Cosmic Roundup & Rodeo Tour this fall. Dwight Yoakam is celebrating over three decades in the music industry has sold over 25 million albums and remains a powerful voice in American music today. His chart-topping classics, including “Guitars, Cadillacs” and “Fast as You,” remain staples of the genre.

Yoakam's tour stop at the Canton Memorial Civic Center is scheduled for September 25, 2025, following a performance at Black Oak Amphitheatre in Lampe, Missouri, on September 6. He will be joined by Ashley McBryde and the Eli Young Band, so it should be a great night of country music.

Opening is The Mavericks, a group whose sound blends country, rock, and Latin pop influences. The Mavericks gained popularity with the 1994 hit album What a Crying Shame, and have continued to evolve artistically with the release of the 2024 project Moon & Stars.

Ashley McBryde, who was honored with the Academy of Country Music's Best New Female Artist award in 2019, is very original and honest in her performances. The Arkansas-born singer-songwriter has released four studio albums to critical acclaim. The Eli Young Band, a Texas-based group formed in 2000, boasts four No. 1 Billboard Country hits, including their 2011 smash “Crazy Girl.”

Yoakam, who released his most recent album Brighter Days in 2024, has also enjoyed a successful acting career with memorable roles in Sling Blade and Wedding Crashers.