Busch Gardens Announces Opening For New Wild Oasis Realm

Starting June 6, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens Wild Oasis, a fresh spot with a 35-foot drop ride and new animal exhibits. Early birds with passes can check it out on May 30.

"We're thrilled to introduce Wild Oasis to our Pass Members and guests. This vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm is filled with incredible animal habitats, immersive attractions, and hands-on play areas designed to entertain, educate, and inspire," said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, to Travel and Tour World.

Wild Oasis takes the spot of the old Treetop Trails in Jungala. The space now houses capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys, and bright tropical birds, adding to the park's mix of 16,000 creatures.

Tree Top Drop launches in late June as the main draw. Kids must stand 38 inches tall with an adult, or 42 inches to ride alone. As guests rise up, screens flash jungle views and water sprays add extra thrills.

Three zones make up the fun spots. Visitors can tackle 200 feet of winding paths at Canopy Climb, with climbs up to 45 feet. At Enchanted Falls, water shoots and splashes from jets. Those who want to learn can stroll through Rainforest Quest at their own speed.

Two fresh food spots join the mix. Next to the orangutan home, TOMA serves Latin dishes. Over in the Moroccan Village, The Casbar mixes up drinks.

The park packed in more attractions with Wild Oasis. Lights fill the sky in the "Wild Skies" drone show, bikes flip in the "Moto-Motion" BMX display, and meerkats scurry about their new Edge of Africa space.