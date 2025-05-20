Water Street Phase Two Breaks Ground in Downtown Tampa

Construction crews have started work on six new blocks in Water Street Tampa's 56-acre site. This next stage adds to the north end of downtown, mixing homes, guest rooms, and shops.

"We started construction in, like, 2019. From the mid-90s until that point in time, there was just vacant land around the arena that was really just used as surface parking lots," said Brad Cooke, VP of Development for Strategic Property Partners, to ABC Action News.

The first stage brought life to the area near Amalie Arena with new places to live, stay, work, eat, and drink. "We wanted a great urban experience, and that meant having an active streetscape. So we've got great local and national retailers, and that really gives the neighborhood energy and vibrancy around the clock," Cooke said.

Builders will now tackle two projects at once, unlike the first phase's ten simultaneous builds. Fresh stores, parking spots, and homes top the priority list. Short-term plans focus on basic needs while setting up for bigger changes ahead.

At the heart of the new work sits a planned park. Expert gardeners will shape this green spot to match other outdoor spaces nearby, making sure it fits right in with what's already there.

Success and setbacks from the first round shaped new plans. "Some of the lessons learned from the first phase, you know, we did a lot of things right. Then you learn from things that you could do differently. We need more parking," Cooke noted.

The whole second phase should wrap up around 2034. That's about ten years of steady work ahead.