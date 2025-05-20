Pay-What-You-Can Cafe Coming to St. Petersburg’s Central Avenue

A new dining spot will open at 1940 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. Good Samaritan Church spent $1.2 million on the building to start Beloved Community Café, where guests decide what to pay. The 3,150-square-foot space will mix food service with worship and support programs.

"This is a big move for us to move to St Pete," said Reverend Jen Daysa to St. Pete Catalyst. The church sold its old site in Pinellas Park for $2.3 million to fund this project.

At this café, meals come with optional company. Staff members and helpers sit with guests who want someone to talk to. "No one eats alone unless they want to at Beloved Community Café," Daysa said.

Smith & Associates Real Estate closed the deal in just 75 days. Before the church took over, a consignment shop filled the space.

"We hope a recent widow, a middle-aged transplant, a queer teenager, or a recovering addict might all find something here that feeds their hunger — both physically and spiritually," Daysa told What Now Tampa.

The building will also host The Recovery Epicenter Foundation. They plan wellness activities and support circles for their members.

Since 1911, the church has welcomed everyone in Pinellas Park. They open their arms to all people, no matter their background or beliefs. Their work centers on supporting LGBTQ+ individuals, fighting racism, and giving food to those in need.

Workers are now updating the building's interior. The café should start serving meals in about half a year.